Adani Total Gas Slashes Excess Natural Gas Price, Rate Cut From ₹119.90 To ₹82.95 Per SCM For Industrial Users

Adani Total Gas Ltd has reduced the price of excess natural gas for certain industrial customers to ₹82.95 per SCM from ₹119.90 per SCM. |

New Delhi: Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL) has reduced the price of excess natural gas supplied to certain industrial customers. The company has cut the price to ₹82.95 per standard cubic metre (SCM) from the earlier ₹119.90 per SCM.

The revised price will come into effect from 6:00 AM on March 16.

The company said the decision was taken after upstream gas prices softened. The move aims to pass on the benefit of lower gas costs to industrial users while ensuring smooth gas distribution during the current supply challenges.

Impact of West Asia Crisis on Gas Supply

Gas supply in India has been affected by disruptions linked to tensions in West Asia. The movement of LNG ships through the Strait of Hormuz has been impacted due to the conflict in the region.

Because of this situation, ATGL had earlier asked commercial and industrial customers to reduce their gas consumption to 40 per cent of their contracted volumes.

Any gas used beyond this limit was treated as excess consumption and charged at spot market rates.

New Price Applies to Excess Gas Only

The latest price cut applies only to the excess gas category. Other rules related to excess gas usage remain unchanged.

Earlier, customers who used gas beyond the 40 per cent limit had to pay around ₹119 per SCM for the additional volume.

The company also said it has sought clarification from GAIL (India) Ltd regarding supply arrangements for industrial users under existing government orders.

No Change in CNG and Household PNG Prices

Earlier this month, ATGL had decided not to increase prices of CNG and piped natural gas used by households.

About 70 per cent of the gas supplied by the company comes from domestic sources and is mainly used for CNG vehicles and household kitchens through piped natural gas connections.

The remaining 30 per cent comes from imported LNG and is supplied mainly to commercial and industrial users.

Government Priority for Essential Users

Due to supply disruptions, the government has given priority to CNG users and households using piped natural gas. Imported LNG prices are being pooled for other users.

ATGL said it is making every effort to ensure stable gas supply while managing the current challenges and protecting the interests of consumers across different segments.