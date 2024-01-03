Adani Total Gas And Shigan Partner To Decarbonize Supply Chain With Cleaner Fuel Solutions |

Adani Total Gas Limited (ATGL), India’s leading energy and city gas distribution company, and Shigan Quantum Technologies Limited (Shigan), an alternative fuel system solutions provider for automotive, locomotive and stationary engine applications, on Wednesday announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that aims at decarbonizing the supply chain by creating an ecosystem which will enable transitioning to cleaner fuels such as CNG and LNG, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Under the MoU, both ATGL and Shigan will explore various areas of collaboration.

Automotive OEMs for Sustainable Natural Gas Solutions in Transportation and Mining

Shigan manufactures alternative fuel system solutions for automotive OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and aftermarket.

The primary focus of both the partners will be on adopting natural gas for transportation and mining applications through sustainable solutions for fleet operators, including those deployed by Adani Group companies in sectors like cement, ports and logistics. The LNG retrofitment solution also will explore various applications like stationary engines, locomotives and marine equipment.

Besides developing CNG/LNG-based retrofitment solutions, the partnership will explore developing e-mobility based solutions for last mile delivery players and use cases for green hydrogen as fuel for ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles.

Suresh P. Manglani, Executive Director and CEO, ATGL, said, “The signing of the MoU represents a collective vision for a greener, more sustainable future. We look forward to co-developing end-to-end solutions, which will support the transport and mining industries in their decarbonization journey and contribute to the net zero commitments of the country.”

“This MoU marks a significant step forward in our joint commitment to environmental responsibility. By transitioning to cleaner fuels, we aim to not only reduce our carbon footprint but also inspire positive change within industry," said Shishir Agrawal, Managing Director, Shigan.

Adani Total Gas Limited shares

The shares of Adani Total Gas Limited on Wednesday at 2:10 pm IST were trading at Rs 1,085.25, up by 8.43 per cent.