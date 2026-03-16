Adani Power Secures 1600 MW Long-Term Supply Contract From MSEDCL With 25-Year Power Agreement

Adani Power Limited has received a Letter of Award from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited for the long-term supply of 1600 MW of thermal power. |

Ahmedabad: Adani Power has landed another large long-term electricity supply deal, reinforcing its push to expand thermal generation capacity as demand for power continues to grow across India.

Contract Win Secured

Adani Power said it has received a Letter of Award from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) to supply 1600 MW of thermal power. The award came after the company emerged as the successful bidder in a tender process conducted by the state utility. The project will operate under a proposed Power Supply Agreement lasting 25 years. According to the filing, the first year’s quoted tariff for electricity supply stands at Rs. 5.30 per kWh.

Supply Timeline Planned

Power for the contract will be generated from one of Adani Power’s upcoming ultra-supercritical thermal power projects. The company expects the electricity supply under the agreement to begin from the financial year 2030-31. The long-term structure of the agreement is designed to provide a stable supply to the state’s electricity distribution network while offering predictable revenue visibility for the power producer over the contract period.

Competitive Bid Advantage

Adani Power’s win came after it offered the lowest tariff during a competitive bidding process. The company’s leadership indicated that the contract reflects the competitiveness of its cost structure and its ability to provide dependable baseload power. Chief Executive Officer S. B. Khyalia said the award highlights the company’s capability to deliver reliable electricity while supporting rising demand and strengthening long-term partnerships with power distribution companies.

Expansion Strategy Accelerates

The agreement forms part of Adani Power’s broader expansion strategy as the company increases generation capacity. The company is currently implementing projects that could expand its capacity from 18.15 GW to 41.87 GW by FY31-32. More than 95 percent of Adani Power’s current operating capacity of 18.15 GW is tied up under medium-to-long-term power supply agreements, while over 55 percent of its upcoming capacity of 23.8 GW is already secured under 25-year contracts.

The latest deal adds to a series of recent power supply agreements signed by the company as it works to strengthen its long-term contracted portfolio.

Disclaimer: This article has been generated solely from information contained in the official company filing and press release document dated 15 March 2026. No external sources or additional reporting have been used.