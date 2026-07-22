Adani Power Reports 13% Rise In Net Profit At ₹4,866 Crore

Mumbai: Adani Power Limited announced on Wednesday that its consolidated net profit rose 13.93 per cent year-on-year to ₹4,866.60 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to ₹4,271.40 crore in the preceding quarter.

Quarterly Performance

The company's revenue from operations increased to ₹18,901.89 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. This marks a 33 per cent increase from the ₹14,223.09 crore reported in the previous quarter (Q4 FY26).

Total income for the quarter stood at ₹19,322.30 crore, up from ₹15,989.09 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Total expenses for the June 2026 quarter were ₹13,021.81 crore, rising from ₹11,605.11 crore in the previous quarter.

Fund Raising Plans

Adani Power plans to raise up to ₹15,000 crore through a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) or other permissible modes. This is subject to necessary approvals, including from shareholders and regulatory bodies.

Increased Borrowing Limit

The board also approved increasing the company's borrowing limit from ₹75,000 crore to ₹1,00,000 crore. This enhanced limit will be utilised for raising loans, borrowings, issuing debt securities, or other permissible instruments.

Extraordinary General Meeting

An Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) is scheduled for Friday, August 14, 2026, at 11:00 AM (IST). The EGM will seek requisite approvals from members for the proposed fund-raising and increased borrowing limits.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.