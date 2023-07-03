Adani Ports Announces Operational Performances Update for Q1 FY24 | Image: Adani Ports (Representative)

Adani Ports on Monday announced the operational performance of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (“APSEZ”) and APSEZ sets a new record on quarterly volumes with over 101 MMT of cargo handled in Q1 FY24, the company announced through an exchange filing.

During Apr-June 2023, APSEZ clocked approx. 101.4 MMT of total cargo volumes, which is a strong 11.5% YoY growth. Growth observed across most ports and all three broad cargo segments - Container +19%, Liquids & Gas +8%, and Dry Bulk +7%.

In June 2023 alone, APSEZ handled approx. 32.8 MMT of cargo including approx.1 MMT at its Haifa Port.

Logistics volume also continue to record significant jump with YTD rail volumes of 131,420 TEUs (+18% YoY) and GPWIS volumes of 4.35 MMT (+40%).

