 Adani Ports Announces Operational Performances Update for Q1 FY24
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAdani Ports Announces Operational Performances Update for Q1 FY24

Adani Ports Announces Operational Performances Update for Q1 FY24

During Apr-June 23, APSEZ clocked approx. 101.4 MMT of total cargo volumes, which is a strong 11.5% YoY growth.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 03, 2023, 11:39 AM IST
article-image
Adani Ports Announces Operational Performances Update for Q1 FY24 | Image: Adani Ports (Representative)

Adani Ports on Monday announced the operational performance of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (“APSEZ”) and APSEZ sets a new record on quarterly volumes with over 101 MMT of cargo handled in Q1 FY24, the company announced through an exchange filing.

During Apr-June 2023, APSEZ clocked approx. 101.4 MMT of total cargo volumes, which is a strong 11.5% YoY growth. Growth observed across most ports and all three broad cargo segments - Container +19%, Liquids & Gas +8%, and Dry Bulk +7%.

In June 2023 alone, APSEZ handled approx. 32.8 MMT of cargo including approx.1 MMT at its Haifa Port.

Logistics volume also continue to record significant jump with YTD rail volumes of 131,420 TEUs (+18% YoY) and GPWIS volumes of 4.35 MMT (+40%).

Read Also
GQG Partners Ups Stake In Two Adani Companies To Above 5%
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mahindra Lifespaces Launches Its First plotted project ‘Lakefront Estates by Mahindra’

Mahindra Lifespaces Launches Its First plotted project ‘Lakefront Estates by Mahindra’

IIFL Finance Raises $175 Million From HSBC, Union Bank And Bank Of Baroda Via ECB Route

IIFL Finance Raises $175 Million From HSBC, Union Bank And Bank Of Baroda Via ECB Route

Gold Prices Fall, Silver Rises On July 3; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold Prices Fall, Silver Rises On July 3; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On July 3: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other...

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On July 3: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And Other...

Delta Corp Allots 1,75,500 Equity Shares As Employee Stock Options

Delta Corp Allots 1,75,500 Equity Shares As Employee Stock Options