Pratiksha ThayilUpdated: Wednesday, January 04, 2023, 05:02 PM IST
Adani Port December cargo containers volumes grow by 8% | Adani
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited on Wednesday released the December cargo volumes through an exchange filing. The total cargo handled in December 2022 was at 25.1 MMT, with an 8 per cent year-on-year growth in container volumes.

In the April-December 2022 period APSEZ clocked a 8 per cent growth with cargo volumes at 253 MMT.

Last month, Adani Ports set up a subsidiary, Adani Harbour International, in Dubai. Adani Ports' subsidiary Adani Logistics Limited in December also formed a joint venture with DA Group, to expand into the warehousing sector.

On Wednesday, the shares of Adani Enterprises Limited went down by 0.23 per cent at Rs 3,822.

