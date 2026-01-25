 Adani Makes First Filing In US Court, Signals Talks With SEC Over Fraud Charges
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAdani Makes First Filing In US Court, Signals Talks With SEC Over Fraud Charges

Adani Makes First Filing In US Court, Signals Talks With SEC Over Fraud Charges

The Adani Group has made its first filing in a US court, showing readiness to discuss summons service with the SEC. The case relates to alleged securities fraud in a bond issue. India earlier refused to serve the summons, leading the SEC to seek alternative legal routes.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 12:31 PM IST
article-image
The Adani Group has made its first filing in a US court, showing readiness to discuss summons service with the SEC. | File Image |

Washington: Fourteen months after US regulators filed fraud charges, Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani have made their first formal filing in a US court, indicating a willingness to discuss how legal summons will be served. The move comes after the Indian government earlier refused twice to deliver the summons on behalf of US authorities.

What the filing says

In a letter dated January 23 to a New York federal judge, lawyers representing the Adanis said they are in talks with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to resolve the issue of serving summons. They requested the court to pause its decision while discussions continue. However, the filing does not mention any settlement terms.

Read Also
Gautam Adani Urges Youth To Build Indigenous AI For National Security & Growth
article-image

Background of the SEC case

FPJ Shorts
Yantra India Limited Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Notification Out At recruit-gov.com; Registration Begins From February 1
Yantra India Limited Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Notification Out At recruit-gov.com; Registration Begins From February 1
US: Massive Winter Storm Grounds Over 14,000 Flights, Emergency Declared In Multiple States
US: Massive Winter Storm Grounds Over 14,000 Flights, Emergency Declared In Multiple States
Mann Ki Baat's 130th Episode: PM Modi Urges Youth To Register As Voters On Turning 18, Says It Will 'Strengthen Democracy'
Mann Ki Baat's 130th Episode: PM Modi Urges Youth To Register As Voters On Turning 18, Says It Will 'Strengthen Democracy'
'Tom Cruise In The Real World': A Young Man Climbs 101-Story Taipei Skyscraper With No Ropes Goes Viral; Take A Look!
'Tom Cruise In The Real World': A Young Man Climbs 101-Story Taipei Skyscraper With No Ropes Goes Viral; Take A Look!

The SEC filed civil fraud charges on November 20, 2024, alleging that the Adanis were involved in securities fraud linked to a USD 750 million bond issue that raised over USD 175 million from US investors. The Adani Group has strongly denied the allegations and described them as “baseless.”

India government’s objections

The Indian Ministry of Law and Justice earlier refused to serve the summons, citing missing signatures and official seals on documents sent under the Hague Convention, which governs international legal cooperation. Later, the ministry argued that the summons did not fall under the required legal categories.

SEC rejects India’s reasoning

The SEC rejected India’s objections, stating that the Hague Convention does not require signatures or seals on such requests. The regulator said it regularly sends similar requests to other countries, and they are usually accepted without objections.

Read Also
Adani Power Raises ₹7,500 Crore Via NCD Issue With Strong Demand From Domestic Investors
article-image

Push to serve summons directly

After India’s refusal, the SEC asked the US court to allow the summons to be served directly through email and American lawyers, bypassing the Indian government. The SEC said Indian law does not offer any alternative way to complete the process.

Market reaction

Following reports of the SEC’s move, Adani Group shares fell sharply, dropping between 3.4 percent and 14.54 percent on Friday.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Adani Makes First Filing In US Court, Signals Talks With SEC Over Fraud Charges
Adani Makes First Filing In US Court, Signals Talks With SEC Over Fraud Charges
Trump Threatens Canada With 100% Tariffs, Warns Against Trade Deal With China
Trump Threatens Canada With 100% Tariffs, Warns Against Trade Deal With China
Economic Survey: Full Report Card Of The Economy Before Budget 2026, All You Need To Know
Economic Survey: Full Report Card Of The Economy Before Budget 2026, All You Need To Know
Banks May Face Disruption On Jan 27, Unions Press Govt For Five-Day Work Week
Banks May Face Disruption On Jan 27, Unions Press Govt For Five-Day Work Week
Dhanlaxmi Bank Q3 Profit Rises 20 Per Cent To ₹24 Crore, Asset Quality Improves
Dhanlaxmi Bank Q3 Profit Rises 20 Per Cent To ₹24 Crore, Asset Quality Improves