Adani-Hindenburg Case: SEBI Files Affidavit in SC; Seeks Appropriate Orders From Supreme Court

SEBI has placed on record the recommendations from the expert committee and petitioners.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 10, 2023, 03:01 PM IST
article-image
Adani-Hindenburg Case: SEBI Files Affidavit in SC; Seeks Appropriate Orders From Supreme Court | File

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Monday filed a 41 page affidavit in the Supreme Court in the Adani-Hindenburg case and placed on record the recommendations from the expert committee and petitioners. SEBI is also looking for 'appropriate orders' from the Supreme Court.

According to a report, the expert committee said violations of securities laws need prompt action in order to limit the negative impact on the securities market.

A report by Bar and Bench said the panel had recommended robust settlement policy. The panel reportedly said, "Put in place a coherent policy on settlement of proceedings, whereby financial injury commensurate with the alleged violation may be inflicted on the party and resources need not be expected where a settlement is possible."

Supreme Court's deadline for SEBI

The apex court had granted the market regulator till August 14, 2023 to complete its probe of the Adani-Hindenburg issue and then submit its report.

article-image

