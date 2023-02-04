Adani Group may repay loans against shares early to win back investors

Image: Wikipedia

From calling Hindenburg Research's report malicious, to comparing investors who sell its stocks with perpetrators of Jallianwala Bagh massacre the Adani Group's firefighting couldn't prevent a rout against its stocks. After getting bids from NIIs and its existing investors, but a snub from retail share buyers, Adani finally decided to call off an FPO meant to raise Rs 20,000 crore. After Citigroup and Credit Suisse removed value on Adani securities as collateral for loans, the firm is reportedly willing to prepay loans based on pledged shares.

With an aim to restore investor confidence, the conglomerate wants to make payments ahead of time, days after Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone cleared payments for dollar bonds. The focus of the Adani Group is currently on addressing fears of a margin call, which have led to a sell off. A margin call is when brokers demand additional funds from investors when the value of their stocks crash below a minimum level.

The Hindenburg Report has highlighted how the Adani Group allegedly used shell firms to inflate prices of stocks by pumping in its own cash, and later pledged them to secure more loans. Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan Chase have also asserted that Adani's bonds hitting a floor, have attracted interest from distressed investors and hedge funds. Both wish to to scoop them up eyeing the value of Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports' assets.

