Adani Group Deeply Committed To MP's Overall Economic Progress: Karan Adani |

The Adani Group is deeply committed to the overall economic development of Madhya Pradesh and has already invested about Rs 18,250 crore and created 12,000 jobs across different sectors in the state, Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd (APSEZ), said here on Wednesday.

Addressing the '2024 Regional Industrial Conclave' in Bhopal, Karan Adani announced to set up a two million tonnes per annum (MTPA) cement grinding unit in Guna district, along with a state-of-the-art propellant production facility in Shivpuri district.

"This unit in Shivpuri is strategically aligned with the 'Aatmanirbharta' mission of transforming India from a defence importer to a defence exporter. These two projects would result in an investment of Rs 3,500 crore and create over 3,500 direct and indirect jobs," Karan Adani said.

He addressed the event in the presence of Union Communications, and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, among others.

Stressing that the country is witnessing a remarkable period of progress under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the nation is complemented at the state level by leaders such as CM Yadav as under him, "Madhya Pradesh is becoming a stand-out example of economic growth".

The Group has invested thousands of crores in the state across sectors, such as cement, defence, road, thermal power, renewables power and transmission, he said.

The Adani Defence facility at Gwalior is the country's largest small arms plant and has positioned Madhya Pradesh as a global hub for small arms manufacturing. Through the Adani Foundation, "we have impacted 80,000 households and touched 3 lakh lives across Madhya Pradesh through our healthcare, education, sustainable livelihoods and women empowerment initiatives," Karan Adani informed.

He also announced that the Adani Foundation will set up a jacket production unit at Badarwas in Shivpuri district, which will be run "100 per cent by women as part of our women's empowerment initiative".