Adani Green Energy signs MoU with AP for projects worth Rs 60,000 cr

Adani Green Energy has signed a Memorarandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of Andhra Pradesh to set up two Mega Green Energy projects at an estimated cost of Rs 60,000 crore in the State.

The green energy partnership with Adani Group took shape after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had detailed discussions with Adani for the second consecutive day at the WEF.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Besides establishing a 3,700 MV hydro storage project, the renewable energy company headquartered in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad will also set up a 10,000 MW Solar Power Project in the State.

It has been estimated that the projects will provide 10,000 direct and indirect jobs. The projects will be crucial in the development of industrialisation in Andhra Pradesh.

Special Chief Secretary (Industries) R Karikal Valaven on behalf of Andhra Pradesh and Ashish Rajvanshi from Adani Green Energy exchanged the MoUs to this effect in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Adani Group of Companies Chairman Gautam Adani on Monday.

A press release from the CMO said it was a significant step towards decarbonising the economy which facilitated sustainable growth in the future.

T

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 11:24 AM IST