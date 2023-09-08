Adani Green Energy Appoints Neera Saggi, Anup Shah As Additional Directors | Image: Adani Group (Representative)

Adani Green Energy on Thursday appointed Neera Saggi and Anup Shah as additional directors for three years, the company announced through an exchange filing. The board appointment was based on the recommendations of the nomination and remuneration committee.

Neera Saggi

Neera Saggi, aged 67, has over 40 years of extensive and varied experience, both in the public and the private sector. For 28 years, as a member of Indian Administrative Service, she worked within the government with multiple stakeholders and in different sectors including ports, SEZs, and areas of export promotion, textiles, area administration and rural development.

Saggi has strong networks in multiple sectors and with different stakeholders including government, private, NGO, multilateral agencies, Consulates, Chambers of Business and Commerce. She was President of the Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) for the year 2013-14. She was the first woman to be elected in 177 years’ history of this oldest Chamber in the country and was its Vice President for the year 2012-13.

By qualification, she is a Master of Business Administration, Business Administration and Management, International Centre of Public Enterprise, Ljubljana, Slovenia (Sponsored by GOI – UNDP); Master’s in English Literature, Delhi University; Bachelor of Arts (Hons.), Gauhati University.

Anup Shah

Anup Shah is a Fellow Member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He has completed his Ph.D. in Commerce from Mumbai University; he is a Law Graduate from Mumbai University and has also done his Business Consultancy Studies Course from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies.

Dr. Shah is a Senior Partner of M/s. Pravin P Shah & Co., an advisory firm. He has over 25 years of experience in the areas of International Estate Planning, Business restructuring, Capital markets regulations, Foreign investments, International taxation, etc. He has contributed articles / papers to several publications, newspapers and delivered talks at seminars and workshops across India and authored many books. He is on the board of various companies.

