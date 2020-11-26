Adani Gas to change name to Adani Total Gas

Adani Gas Ltd, the city gas distribution firm of billionaire Gautam Adani's group, will change its name to Adani Total Gas to reflect French energy giant Total's stake in the firm.

Adani Gas has through a postal ballot sought shareholders' nod to change the name as well as alter its memorandum and articles of association, according to the firm's filing to stock exchanges.

After the French giant buying stake, Adani Gas is now "a joint venture company of Adani Group and TOTAL Group, France with 37.40 per cent stake by each promoter and remaining 25.20 per cent with public shareholders," it said.

"In order to reflect the names of both promoter groups, it is proposed to change the name of the company from 'Adani Gas Limited' to 'Adani Total Gas Limited' to reflect the holding structure," the filing said.

The Board of the firm, which retails CNG to automobiles and piped natural gas to household kitchens and industries in 15 geographical areas, had on November 3 approved the name change.