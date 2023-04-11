 Adani forms new subsidiary Pelma Collieries to boost coal washing
It has been incorporation with an initial authorised share capital of Rs 10,00,000 and paid-up share capital of Rs 5,00,000.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 10:35 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) on Tuesday said it has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary for carrying out coal washery related business.

"The company has incorporated a WOS (Wholly-Owned Subsidiary) Pelma Collieries Ltd (PCL) on April 7, with an initial authorised share capital of Rs 10,00,000 and paid-up share capital of Rs 5,00,000," it said in a regulatory filing.

The entity will carry on business to develop, erection, operate of coal washery, including coal handling systems and to do all necessary and incidental activities in this regard, the filing said.

It will commence its business operations in due course.

