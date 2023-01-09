e-Paper Get App
The President of Federation of Gujarat Petroleum Dealers Association, Arvind Thakur said the price has been raised from earlier Rs 79.34 to Rs 80.34 per kilogram.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 09, 2023, 03:43 PM IST
article-image
Adani firm increases CNG price in Gujarat by Rs 1; to cost Rs 80.34 per kg | File/ Representative image
Private player Adani Total Gas Limited on Monday hiked the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) in Gujarat by Rs 1 per kilogram effective from today.

The President of the Federation of Gujarat Petroleum Dealers Association, Arvind Thakur, said the price has been raised from an earlier Rs 79.34 to Rs 80.34 per kilogram.

The hike by Adani Total Gas Limited comes days after state-run Gujarat Gas raised the price of CNG by nearly Rs 3.5 per kg, Thakkar added.

article-image

The CNG prices in Delhi NCR increased on December 17, it hit Rs 79.56 per kg due to input costs.

The cost of commercial LPG was also increased this month.

With inputs from PTI

