Adani firm increases CNG price in Gujarat by Rs 1; to cost Rs 80.34 per kg

Private player Adani Total Gas Limited on Monday hiked the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) in Gujarat by Rs 1 per kilogram effective from today.

The President of the Federation of Gujarat Petroleum Dealers Association, Arvind Thakur, said the price has been raised from an earlier Rs 79.34 to Rs 80.34 per kilogram.

The hike by Adani Total Gas Limited comes days after state-run Gujarat Gas raised the price of CNG by nearly Rs 3.5 per kg, Thakkar added.

The CNG prices in Delhi NCR increased on December 17, it hit Rs 79.56 per kg due to input costs.

The cost of commercial LPG was also increased this month.

With inputs from PTI