Adani Enterprises Incorporates Joint Venture With Travel Food Services | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Adani Enterprises Limited on Monday incorporated a joint venture called Tabemono True Aromas Private Limited with Travel Food Services Private Limited for the purpose of strategic partnership to operate, develop and maintain various hospitality services and formats at multiple locations, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Tabemono True Aromas has an authorised share of Rs 10 lakhs and was registered with the Registrar of companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad.

Adani Enterprises earnings

Adani Enterprises in the first quarter of financial year 2024 reported a total income of Rs. 25,810 crore on account of correction in coal prices. EBITDA increased by 47 per cent to Rs. 2,896 crore on account of strong operational growth and the attributable PAT increased by 44 per cent to Rs. 674 in line with increased EBITDA.

Adani Enterprises shares

Adani Enterprises shares on Tuesday morning at 11:30 am IST were trading at Rs 2,674.90, up by 1.33 per cent.

