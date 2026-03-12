Adani Enterprises Subsidiary Raises Stake In Air Works To 99.98% After Completing Acquisition In March 2026

Adani Enterprises announced that its wholly owned subsidiary has completed the acquisition of an additional 14.2 percent effective shareholding in Air Works India |

Ahmedabad: Adani Enterprises has strengthened its position in the aircraft maintenance sector after its defence subsidiary completed a stake increase in Air Works India (Engineering) Private Ltd., nearly taking full ownership of the aviation services company.

Adani Defence Systems & Technologies Ltd. (ADSTL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, has completed the acquisition of a 14.2 percent effective shareholding in Air Works India (Engineering) Private Ltd. The shares were acquired from Punj Lloyd Aviation Ltd. under a previously signed share purchase agreement. Before the transaction, ADSTL already held an 85.76 percent stake in Air Works. Following the acquisition, its shareholding has increased to 99.98 percent, effectively giving the subsidiary near-total ownership of the aircraft services company.

The acquisition was completed in accordance with the terms of the share purchase agreement executed earlier between ADSTL and Punj Lloyd Aviation Ltd. The company received formal confirmation of the completion of the transaction on March 11, 2026, at 4:58 PM IST. The deal was executed through a cash consideration and was valued at an enterprise value of Rs 400 crore, subject to closing adjustments.

Air Works India (Engineering) Private Ltd. operates in the aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) industry and serves aircraft owners, airlines, original equipment manufacturers, and lessors in India and overseas markets. The company reported audited revenue of Rs 571 crore for the financial year 2024–25, reflecting strong growth compared with Rs 356 crore in FY 2023–24 and Rs 354 crore in FY 2022–23.

Adani Enterprises said the stake increase aims to expand the group’s footprint in the aircraft services and MRO sector. By increasing its ownership in Air Works, the company plans to strengthen its capabilities in aviation maintenance services through its defence-focused subsidiary. The transaction does not qualify as a related party transaction, according to the company’s regulatory disclosure. With the completion of the acquisition, Adani Defence Systems & Technologies has consolidated its control over Air Works, positioning the group for deeper participation in India’s growing aviation maintenance and services market.

