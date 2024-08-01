Adani Enterprises Q1FY25: Revenue Jumps 13% To ₹26,067 Cr, Profit Doubles; Shares Up 1.76% |

Adani Enterprises Limited, the flagship company of Adani group on Thursday (August 1) announced their financial result for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Following the announcement of Q1FY25 earnings, the shares of the company surged by 1.75 per cent, trading at Rs 3,225.00 at 3:27 PM IST.

At 3:30 PM IST, the shares of the company ended the day on a positive note. The stocks surged by 1.76 per cent or 55.70 points, reaching Rs 3,225.10.

Share performance of Adani Enterprises Limited |

Consolidated result - Q1FY25

Compared to the same period previous year, the company reported a significant growth in this quarter. The total income of the company surged by 13 per cent, rising from Rs 23,016 crore to Rs 26,067 crore in this quarter.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBIDTA) has also reported a significant increase by 48 per cent, reaching Rs 4,300 crore from Rs 2,897 crore.

The company's profit before tax more than doubled, growing by 107 per cent from Rs 1,080 crore to Rs 2,236 crore.

Similarly, profit after tax saw a increase of 116 per cent, increasing from Rs 675 crore to Rs 1,458 crore.

For the entire fiscal year 2024, the company reported total income of Rs 98,282 crore, EBIDTA of Rs 13,237 crore, profit before tax of Rs 5,640 crore, and profit after tax of Rs 3,240 crore.

Incubating Businesses Financial Highlights | BSE filings

Operational Highlights | BSE filings

"Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) is further expanding its position as India's leading business incubator and a global model in infrastructure development," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

"The substantial growth in our EBIDTA, driven by the exceptional performance of the ANIL ecosystem, our airport operations and our road construction business, underscores our commitment to operational excellence and sustainable value creation. The combination of best-in-class management practices, state-of-the-art technologies, high ratings and fully-funded growth strategies, ensures that AEL continues to set new national and international benchmarks," he added.