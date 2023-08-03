Adani Enterprises Consolidated EBIDTA Increased By 47%; PAT Up by 44% | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), part of the Adani Group, on Thursday announced its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, through an exchange filing.

Financial Highlights Q1 FY24 (Consolidated) (YoY Basis):

• Total Income stood at Rs. 25,810 cr on account of correction in coal prices

• EBIDTA increased by 47% to Rs. 2,896 cr on account of strong operational growth

• Attributable PAT increased by 44% to Rs. 674 in line with increased EBIDTA.

Adani Airports Holdings Ltd (AAHL - Airports)

• During the quarter, Adani Airports handled -

• 21.3 Mn passengers (Up by 27% YoY)

• 141.6 k Air Traffic Movements (Up by 12% YoY)

• 2.5 Lacs MT Cargo (Up by 9% YoY).

Adani New Industries Ecosystem

Solar manufacturing

• Total operational capacity at 4.0 GW

• Module sales increased by 87% to 614 MW

Wind Turbine manufacturing

• Prototype-1 – Provisional certificate received in May-23

• Nacelle Facility operational

• Blade manufacturing facility ready for commercial production.

Ingot & Wafer manufacturing

• Financial closure of Rs. 900 cr secured

Primary Industries

• 5 Nos. of Mining services contracts are operational and delivery as per schedule.

• Production of Carmichael Mine, Australia at 2.6 MMT

• Integrated Resource Management volume stood at 17.8 MMT.

"Every quarter, year after year and across three decades, Adani Enterprises has consistently proven its reputation not only as India’s most successful business incubator but also as a global powerhouse in infrastructure development," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

"These results are a validation of the Adani Group's robust operational and financial achievements. These outcomes, led by our incubating business of Adani Airports, Adani New Industries, Data Center and Adani Roads, not only underscore our history of creating and nurturing new and vital infrastructure businesses but also emphasise the future value and growth potential of the diverse Adani portfolio. Our expertise in executing large-scale projects, like Kutch Copper, Navi Mumbai Airport, the certification of India’s first 5 MW onshore wind turbine, coupled with our world-class O&M capabilities are fundamental drivers that continue to accelerate our infrastructure journey that is poised to play a significant role in meeting the aspirations of largest emerging middle class cohort in the world. As we explore strategic expansion and growth, we remain committed to upholding the highest standards of governance, compliance and performance."