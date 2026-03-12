Adani Enterprises Completes Acquisition Of Punj Lloyd Defence Unit Through Subsidiary In March 2026

Adani Enterprises announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Adani Defence, has completed the acquisition of the defence unit of Punj Lloyd, located in Malanpur, Madhya Pradesh. |

Ahmedabad: Adani Enterprises has finalized the takeover of a defence manufacturing unit from Punj Lloyd, marking a key step in expanding the group’s presence in India’s defence sector.

Adani Enterprises informed stock exchanges that Adani Defence Systems & Technologies Ltd. (ADSTL), its wholly owned subsidiary, has completed the acquisition of the defence unit of Punj Lloyd Ltd. The facility is located in Malanpur in Madhya Pradesh. The transfer was carried out in accordance with the terms of a Business Transfer Agreement executed between ADSTL and Punj Lloyd Ltd. The agreement was originally signed on February 28, 2026, and subsequently amended as required.

The company had earlier informed stock exchanges about the signing of the Business Transfer Agreement through a regulatory filing dated March 1, 2026. That disclosure outlined the plan to transfer Punj Lloyd’s defence unit to Adani Defence Systems & Technologies. The latest filing confirms that the transfer process has now been completed. The company received formal confirmation of the transaction’s completion on March 10, 2026, at 11:34 PM IST.

The acquisition strengthens Adani Enterprises’ defence manufacturing capabilities through its defence-focused subsidiary. By taking over the Malanpur facility, the company adds an operational unit that can support its activities in defence and aerospace manufacturing. The move also reflects the group’s broader strategy of building an integrated presence in India’s defence ecosystem through investments, partnerships, and acquisitions in specialized manufacturing infrastructure.

Adani Enterprises communicated the development to the stock exchanges under applicable regulatory requirements. The filing was signed by Jatin Jalundhwala, Company Secretary and Joint President (Legal) of the company. The company requested the exchanges to take the information on record following the completion of the acquisition process. With the transfer of Punj Lloyd’s Malanpur defence unit completed, Adani Enterprises has added another manufacturing asset to its defence business portfolio through its subsidiary ADSTL.

Disclaimer: This news article has been prepared solely using the information available in the provided corporate filing and does not rely on any external sources. It is intended only as an editorial transformation of the original disclosure for informational purposes.