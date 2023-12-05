Adani Electricity Unearths ₹1.04 Cr Power Theft At Kinny Farmhouse & Resort; Third Major Case Detected Since June |

Adani Electricity has uncovered an alleged power theft of ₹1.04 crore at Kinny Farmhouse & Resort on Marve Road, Manori. The company has filed an FIR at Kandivali Police Station under section 135 of the Electricity Act 2003. The number of units stolen was as high as ₹5.41 lakhs.

This is the third case of large theft of an amount above one crore detected since June 2023 by Adani's vigilance team.

Adani Electricity takes strong stance against power theft

Adani Electricity has taken a strong stance against power theft, recognizing it as both a criminal and social offense. On November 29, its vigilance team filed a power theft case and lodged an FIR on December 01 at Kandivali police station against Mr. Morris Benny Kinny for unauthorized electricity usage at his 'Kinny Farmhouse & Resort.

Adani Electricity's vigilance team had been closely monitoring this resort for the past few months due to suspicious meter readings and electricity consumption patterns. On November 29th, the team conducted a surprise raid on the resort and discovered that Kinny was not only "stealing electricity for his resort but also for his own bungalow located on the same premises." The vigilance team traced the entire wire network and observed that unauthorized electricity was being drawn by connecting two separate illegal wires to Adani Electricity's main underground service cable.

"This situation is unacceptable to us"

Commenting on the power theft cases, an Adani Electricity spokesperson stated, "Power theft places an undue financial burden on honest and paying consumers, and this situation is unacceptable to us. By cracking down on these unlawful activities, the company safeguards the interests of its consumers. As a step further, our vigilance and enforcement teams have launched a special vigilance drive to inspect all resorts, hotels, and commercial establishments in Manori, Gorai, and Mira Bhayandar areas. We will intensify our efforts this year to reduce distribution losses in the area."

This marks the third instance of large-scale power theft unearthed by Adani Electricity's vigilance team within the past six months. In July, the team exposed an illegal power connection worth Rs. 1.09 crore employed by Crohast Plastic Moulding Mfg. Ltd., a plastic molding business operating at Hawa Apartment on Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri. An FIR was filed at Kherwadi Police Station. Additionally, in June 2023, Jaini Traders, an electroplating business located in Kurar village, Malad, was caught illegally utilizing a three-phase direct supply, resulting in a power theft case worth Rs. 1.33 crore. An FIR was registered at Kandivali Police Station in connection with this case.

Stealing electricity is a non-bailable offense, and the offender can be punished with a fine, a jail term of up to three years, or both, upon conviction.