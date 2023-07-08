 Adani Digital Labs Acquires 29.81% Stake Of Stark Enterprises
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAdani Digital Labs Acquires 29.81% Stake Of Stark Enterprises

Adani Digital Labs Acquires 29.81% Stake Of Stark Enterprises

Trainman was founded in 2011 by IIT Roorkee Graduate Vineet Gupta and Sachin Saxena.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 08, 2023, 04:52 PM IST
article-image
Adani Digital Labs Acquires 29.81% stake of Stark Enterprises | Image: Adani Enterprises (Representative)

Adani Digital Labs Private Limited (ADL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Adani Enterprises has acquired 29.81 percent stake of Stark Enterprises Private Limited (SEPL), popularly known as Trainman - an online train booking and information platform on July 7, the company on Saturday announced through an exchange filing.

Adani Enterprises last month announced that it has signed a pact to acquire 100 percent of SEPL. SEPL had a turnover of ₹ 4.51 crore in 2022-23 (April 2022 to March 2023) fiscal year.

Trainman

Trainman was founded in 2011 by IIT Roorkee Graduate Vineet Gupta and Sachin Saxena. The Gurugram-based company is an authorised booking partner of IRCTC and provides real-time information related to seat availability, live train status and passenger name record.

Adani Enterprises Ltd Shares

The shares of Adani Enterprises on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹2,380; down by 0.95 percent.

Read Also
Adani Enterprises Acquires Trainman; Likely To Challenge IRCTC Monopoly In Train Ticket Booking...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mukesh Ambani's Daughter Isha, Former CAG Rajiv Mehrishi Appointed Directors On RIL's Financial...

Mukesh Ambani's Daughter Isha, Former CAG Rajiv Mehrishi Appointed Directors On RIL's Financial...

Landmark Cars Allots 12,064 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Landmark Cars Allots 12,064 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Adani Digital Labs Acquires 29.81% Stake Of Stark Enterprises

Adani Digital Labs Acquires 29.81% Stake Of Stark Enterprises

Sula Vineyards Records 17% Sales Growth In Q1 FY24

Sula Vineyards Records 17% Sales Growth In Q1 FY24

India And Tanzania Started Trade Settlements In Local Currencies: S Jaishankar

India And Tanzania Started Trade Settlements In Local Currencies: S Jaishankar