Adani Digital Labs Acquires 29.81% stake of Stark Enterprises | Image: Adani Enterprises (Representative)

Adani Digital Labs Private Limited (ADL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Adani Enterprises has acquired 29.81 percent stake of Stark Enterprises Private Limited (SEPL), popularly known as Trainman - an online train booking and information platform on July 7, the company on Saturday announced through an exchange filing.

Adani Enterprises last month announced that it has signed a pact to acquire 100 percent of SEPL. SEPL had a turnover of ₹ 4.51 crore in 2022-23 (April 2022 to March 2023) fiscal year.

Trainman

Trainman was founded in 2011 by IIT Roorkee Graduate Vineet Gupta and Sachin Saxena. The Gurugram-based company is an authorised booking partner of IRCTC and provides real-time information related to seat availability, live train status and passenger name record.

Adani Enterprises Ltd Shares

The shares of Adani Enterprises on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹2,380; down by 0.95 percent.