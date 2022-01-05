Adani bags NTPC's coal supply tender

Adani Enterprises Ltd has bagged a contract to supply overseas coal to state-run NTPC, as the nation aims to avoid energy crisis.

This move comes despite the government’s commitment to reduce reliance on fuel imports.

The company will deliver 1 million tons to NTPC Ltd., which in October issued its first tender for coal imports.

Adani Enterprises is a holding company, which is primarily engaged in mining and trading of coal and iron ore on a standalone basis, and acts as an incubator for Adani Group's new business ventures.

NTPC is India’s largest energy conglomerate with roots planted way back in 1975 to accelerate power development in India. Since then, it has established itself as the dominant power major with presence in the entire value chain of the power generation business.

