Adama India donates oxygen generation plants, storage tanks worth Rs 3 cr to hospitals

ADAMA India, an Israeli-based MNC in Hyderabad, providing crop protection solutions to Indian farmers, announced today that it has started handing over Oxygen Generation Plants (PSA) and Oxygen Storage Tanks to multiple hospitals sites in India as part of its ongoing community support initiative towards India’s fight against COVID – 19 pandemic, besides other healthcare support measures.

The Rs. 3 crore worth 8 Oxygen Generation Plants (PSA) and 2 Oxygen Storage Tanks, will soon be installed in Mahavir Hospital and Research Centre, in Hyderabad, Telangana, District Government Hospital, Nandyal, and Pushpalata Government Hospital in Gudivada in Andhra Pradesh.

The E.S.I.C. Hospital, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, was the first to get the installation of an Oxygen Generation Plant. The other Government and Trust Hospitals that await with an aim to finish the installation in next few weeks are in Bellary - Karnataka, Morena & Sheopur, Indore - Madhya Pradesh, Pune - Maharashtra and Bhatinda – Punjab

"In these challenging times of COVID-19, we want to help in whatever way we can. We are happy to donate key medical and oxygen generation equipment to the local hospitals to help them in the fight against COVID," said, Yossi Goldshmidt, Chairman, ADAMA India.