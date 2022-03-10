Actyv.ai launches ‘Working Students’ program in India

Actyv.ai, an AI-powered Enterprise SaaS platform with BNPL for B2B embedded, today announced the launch of ‘Working Students’ program.

The company plans to create an environment for students to gain professional experience as they pursue their studies, thereby enabling them to network and shape their future careers.

Commenting on the development, Raghunath Subramanian, Co-Founder and Global CEO, Actyv.ai said, “We at Actyv.ai have always believed in breaking the traditional boundaries and building something unique for the upliftment of the businesses and society at large. In sync with the same and to create a strong foundation for India’s Techade, we believe now is the time to handhold and engage with our country’s emerging talent pool straight from the classes and groom them for a better future.”

"Keeping in mind India’s data and demographic dividend, our Working Student program has been designed to offer them a great learning experience and help build general management competencies in young leaders,” he further added.

Under this program, the company aims to hire 100 students across different verticals like Sales & Marketing, AI & ML, Data Science, Programming, App Development, Finance and General Management over the next three months. The program provides an opportunity for the students pursuing Undergraduate and Post Graduate programs across different institutes in the country to work with flexible hours to complete their assigned projects. The assignments would be for one year on the functional area and the interest showcased by the student. Even first year students can apply. For their association with the company, students will get to earn even as they continue with their studies, the statement added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 05:11 PM IST