Achieve your long-term financial goals with Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit |

Aligning investments with financial goals is essential for building long-term wealth. Investors must identify their financial goals, such as buying a house, saving for retirement, or building an emergency fund, and then choose the investment options that can help achieve those goals. Fixed deposits (FD) are one of the most popular investment options for investors looking for safe and reliable returns. Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is one such option, which offers high-interest rates and flexible tenures, making it an ideal investment choice for long-term financial goals.

Features and benefits of fixed deposit

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is rated CRISIL AAA/ STABLE and [ICRA]AAA(Stable), indicating a high level of safety and stability. Since it is a fixed-income instrument, it offers high-interest rates that can help investors achieve their long-term financial goals with ease.

One of the key advantages of the fixed deposit is its flexible tenure options. Investors can choose tenures ranging from 12 to 60 months, depending on their financial goals and investment horizon. The interest rates offered on Bajaj Finance FD vary as per the tenure chosen and can go up to 8.20% p.a. for a tenure of 44 months.

The table below shows the potential returns that a senior citizen and a citizen aged below 60 can earn for different tenures with an investment of Rs. 5 lakh.

If investing a large chunk of money in one go is not a viable option for you, the Systematic Deposit Plan offered by Bajaj Finance is your best option. You can start saving with an amount as low as Rs. 5000. You can set aside a small chunk of your savings each month to achieve your long-term financial goals.

Why Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is a safe investment?

Apart from the high FD rates and flexible tenure options, it offers several other advantages that make it an ideal investment option. Some of these advantages are:

Safety and stability

The Bajaj Finance FD has the highest credit rating of CRISIL AAA/STABLE and [ICRA]AAA(Stable), indicating a high level of safety and stability.

Easy to invest

Investing in fixed deposit is easy and hassle-free. Investors can invest online through the Bajaj Finance app/ web or offline through our fixed deposit branches.

Non-cumulative option

Bajaj Finance FD offers a non-cumulative option, enabling investors to receive regular interest payouts, making it an ideal option for generating passive income.

Loan against FD option

You can avail of a loan amount of up to 75% of the FD amount. One of the key advantages of a Loan Against Fixed Deposit is that investors can avail of the loan without breaking their FD. This means that investors can continue earning interest on their fixed deposit while also availing of the loan amount.

To calculate the monthly fixed deposit interest amount, you can use FD interest calculator.

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is the perfect investment option if you are looking for safe and reliable returns to achieve your long-term financial goals. Start investing now in Bajaj Finance online FD by choosing your tenure based on your financial goals and liquidity requirements.