Acer launches new gaming laptop 'Predator Helios 300' in India at Rs 1,44,999

PC brand Acer on Thursday launched a new gaming laptop Predator Helios 300 with a 360Hz refresh display gaming laptop in India.

Priced at Rs 1,44,999, the new Predator Helios 300, that packs 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900H processors, will be available through online and offline channels.

"With technology innovation, gamers in today's times demand superior performance and experience. At Acer, our continued efforts are to fulfill this demand and bring the best to the gaming community," Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, said in a statement.

"With the launch of the all-new Predator Helios 300 with 360Hz refresh rates, the Indian gaming community will experience a 50 per cent boost over today's 240Hz competitive displays. As pioneers in the industry, we are proud to bring this feature to India for the first time and provide a seamless, exciting, and immersive gaming experience," Goel added.

The laptop has 15.6-inch IPS display and thin bezels for gamers who demand the best visual experiences possible.

For gamers who prioritise ultrafast gaming, the Predator Helios 300 offers FHD 360Hz, 300Hz, and 165Hz panels, with up to 3ms overdrive response.

The newly launched laptop offers up to 32GB of 3200MHz DDR4 memory, and plenty of high-speed PCIe storage to fill up from your game library.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 03:25 PM IST