Ace Software Exports Sets Sights On Global Growth After Q2 FY27 Earnings, Profit Reaches ₹88.26 Lakh As Company Plans Strategic Acquisition Of UK-Based MyUtilityGenius

Ace Software |

Mumbai: Ace Software Exports Limited reported a standalone net profit of ₹88.26 lakh for the September quarter of FY27, alongside a proposed acquisition in the United Kingdom aimed at expanding its business interests. The company also announced decisions concerning partly paid-up equity shares, including a final call for outstanding share capital.

Quarterly Earnings

Revenue from operations stood at ₹402.72 lakh during the July–September quarter, while total income reached ₹444.21 lakh. The company reported a standalone net profit of ₹88.26 lakh, reflecting its earnings performance during Q2 FY27. However, comparative figures for the corresponding quarter last year were not provided in the disclosed information.

Half-Year Performance

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, Ace Software Exports recorded revenue from operations of ₹756.34 lakh. Standalone net profit for H1 FY27 stood at ₹172.24 lakh, highlighting the company's cumulative earnings during the first half.

UK Acquisition

The board approved an agreement to acquire 361 equity shares of UK-based MyUtilityGenius Limited for £151,652.38. The proposed transaction involves a combination of cash consideration and a share swap. As part of the arrangement, Ace Software Exports plans to issue 72,820 equity shares on a preferential basis at ₹238 per share. The acquisition represents a proposed international business expansion, subject to applicable transaction requirements.

Share Capital

The board also approved a second and final call of ₹30.25 per partly paid-up equity share. A reminder notice will be issued for the outstanding first call amount of ₹30.25 per share. The record date has been fixed for November 20, 2026.

Payment Schedule

Shareholders must make the applicable payment between November 27 and December 11, 2026. The company will proceed with the announced capital-related formalities according to the prescribed schedule.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company exchange disclosures and is intended for informational purposes only, not investment advice.

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