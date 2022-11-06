Accenture unearths another scam in India’s IT sector, fires employees with fake experience letters

Representative image

The IT sector is the top job creation machine in India’s corporate ecosystem with 61 per cent incremental positions in the country open for techies. India’s leading IT firms were also able to generated 500,000 jobs in FY22, although they are facing rising attrition as an aftereffect of the west’s great resignation in India. As tech firms struggle to make sense of trends such as moonlighting or employees with side gigs, Accenture India has unearthed another scam involving forged experience.

Thousands may have been caught

The global IT firm’s Indian arm has fired employees after finding out that they had used experience letters from fake firms to land jobs at the company. Although it isn’t known how many from Accenture’s staff were involved in the scam, buzz on Twitter is suggesting that thousands may have been caught. The firm confirmed these sackings in a response to The Hindu, and also added that it has taken measures to make sure that services aren’t affected by the exit of employees with fraudulent certificates.

Pandemic surge in hiring created loophole

On the other hand the company is moving forward with hiring activity for qualified candidates, while maintaining that non-compliance will not be tolerated. The slip up resulting in techies with dubious credentials entering Accenture might be a fallout of the accelerated onboarding of employees to meet a skyrocketing pandemic demand. A large number of Human Resources managers are now reportedly going through the experience letters and other documents of those hired during the pandemic boom.

One of many issues for tech firms

Apart from the lack of verification before hiring new employees, the uncertainty during the pandemic also led to techies opting for side gigs that snowballed into a moonlighting crisis for the IT sector. After mass layoffs over working for rival firms and much back and forth, companies such as Wipro and Infosys have softened their stand by allowing workers to hold side jobs after taking permissions. But apart from that these firms have recently slowed down hiring, and even delayed onboarding of freshers.