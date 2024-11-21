 ACC, NLC India, Others Bag Five Coal Mines In 10th Round Of Auction
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessACC, NLC India, Others Bag Five Coal Mines In 10th Round Of Auction

ACC, NLC India, Others Bag Five Coal Mines In 10th Round Of Auction

Two other companies that won coal blocks are Mineware Advisors Pvt Ltd and Shreeji Nuravi Coal Mining and Trading Pvt Ltd.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 07:43 PM IST
article-image
ACC, NLC India, Others Bag Five Coal Mines In 10th Round Of Auction | Representative image

NLC India Ltd, ACC Ltd, and JSW Energy Utkal Ltd are among the five companies that have bagged five mines on the first day of the tenth round of commercial coal mine auction, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

While ACC Ltd bagged a coal mine in Madhya Pradesh, NLC India Ltd and JSW Energy Utkal Ltd won one block each in Odisha.

Two other companies that won coal blocks are Mineware Advisors Pvt Ltd and Shreeji Nuravi Coal Mining and Trading Pvt Ltd.

A total of nine blocks been put on sale in the tenth round of auction.

FPJ Shorts
‘Your Job Is Over’: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Crypitc Note Amidst Aishwarya-Abhishek Separation Rumours, Takes A Dig At The Media
‘Your Job Is Over’: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Crypitc Note Amidst Aishwarya-Abhishek Separation Rumours, Takes A Dig At The Media
‘Contrary To What Everyone Says Karan Johar Is..’: Wack Girls Fame Chrisann Periera On Working With The Producer (Exclusive)
‘Contrary To What Everyone Says Karan Johar Is..’: Wack Girls Fame Chrisann Periera On Working With The Producer (Exclusive)
ICSE, ISC Date Sheets for 2025 Board Exams to Be Released Soon; Check At cisce.org
ICSE, ISC Date Sheets for 2025 Board Exams to Be Released Soon; Check At cisce.org
MVA Not Even Crossing 100-Mark, MahaYuti To Form Govt With Thumping Majority, Says Axis My India Exit Polls
MVA Not Even Crossing 100-Mark, MahaYuti To Form Govt With Thumping Majority, Says Axis My India Exit Polls

"On the first day, five coal mines were put up for auction," the statement issued by the coal ministry said.

One of the five coal mines is fully explored while four are partially explored.

Read Also
Zomato CEO Clarifies ₹20 Lakh Hiring Controversy: Over 18,000 Applied For Chief Of Staff Role,...
article-image

The total geological reserves for these five coal mines are 2,630.77 million tonnes. Cumulative Peak Rated Capacity for these blocks is 12 MTPA.

The government launched the auction of coal mines for commercial mining under the tenth round on June 21.

"After evaluation of bids, forward e-auctions for nine mines commenced from November 21," it said.

These five mines upon operationalisation will generate an annual revenue of Rs 1,106.91 crore. These mines will attract capital investment of Rs 1,800 crore and will provide employment to 16,224 people.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ACC, NLC India, Others Bag Five Coal Mines In 10th Round Of Auction

ACC, NLC India, Others Bag Five Coal Mines In 10th Round Of Auction

Zomato CEO Clarifies ₹20 Lakh Hiring Controversy: Over 18,000 Applied For Chief Of Staff Role,...

Zomato CEO Clarifies ₹20 Lakh Hiring Controversy: Over 18,000 Applied For Chief Of Staff Role,...

Hyundai Ioniq 9 Electric SUV: Specs, Features, and First Look

Hyundai Ioniq 9 Electric SUV: Specs, Features, and First Look

Investors Lose ₹5.27 Lakh Crore As Adani Stocks Plunge; Sensex Drops 422 Points

Investors Lose ₹5.27 Lakh Crore As Adani Stocks Plunge; Sensex Drops 422 Points

NTPC Green Energy IPO Day 2: Subscribed 93%, Retail Investors Lead the Charge

NTPC Green Energy IPO Day 2: Subscribed 93%, Retail Investors Lead the Charge