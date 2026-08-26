ABH Healthcare IPO Draws Strong Demand, Grey Market Premium Climbs To ₹55-60 Per Share

ABH Healthcare’s Rs 34.98-crore IPO sees its unofficial grey market premium rise. |

Mumbai: ABH Healthcare Limited , which operates the Anil Baghi Hospital brand, has opened its Rs 34.98-crore initial public offering. The issue will close on August 27, 2026, and the company plans to list its shares on the NSE SME platform.

The price band has been fixed at Rs 96-102 per equity share. The IPO consists entirely of a fresh issue of 34,29,600 shares with a face value of Rs 10 each through the book-building process.

The minimum application lot is 1,200 shares. The offer includes 1,72,800 shares reserved for a market maker, leaving 32,56,800 shares for the public.

QIB Portion Subscribed

The qualified institutional buyers segment was subscribed 8.37 times, according to the company. It received bids for around 16.67 lakh shares worth nearly Rs 17 crore, compared with 1.99 lakh shares available.

ABH Healthcare said the demand reflected institutional confidence in its business fundamentals and growth prospects.

Grey Market Premium Rises

The company’s shares were commanding an unofficial grey market premium of around Rs 55-60 per share, sharply higher than Rs 25-30 a few days earlier.

Against the upper price band of Rs 102, the latest grey market premium indicates a possible listing gain of approximately 55%. However, grey market prices are unofficial, can change quickly and do not guarantee the actual listing price.

Use Of IPO Proceeds

ABH Healthcare plans to use Rs 17 crore to repay or prepay certain borrowings and Rs 5 crore for working capital. Part of the remaining proceeds will fund unidentified acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

Fedex Securities is the book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services is the registrar.

Financial Performance

Consolidated revenue increased from Rs 41.38 crore in FY24 to Rs 52.51 crore in FY26. EBITDA more than doubled from Rs 6.89 crore to Rs 14.72 crore, while profit after tax rose from Rs 1.66 crore to Rs 5.64 crore.

The EBITDA margin expanded from 16.66% to 28.03% during this period. Return on equity stood at 39.07% in FY26, showing a significant improvement in operating efficiency.