Aarogya Pay to make healthcare accessible with EMIs, zero-interest loans

Navia Life Care, smart healthcare provider, has recently launched ‘Aarogya Pay’ – a digital process to make instant loans (Buy Now Pay Later) available to patients. With this launch, the company aims to make medical treatments accessible to patients, by enabling instant loans at zero interest and 3/6 EMIs, it said in a press statement.

Considering the skyrocketing medical costs, health insurance policies fall short of the requirements. In many cases, people have to run pillar to post in need of immediate funds to get started with their treatment, the statement said.

How it works?

Aarogya Pay is a fully-digital process in which a QR code is installed at the doctor’s clinic.

After scanning the code, Aarogya Pay helps patients to avail and get a medical loan approved instantaneously.

Aarogya Pay provides a pre-approved credit limit of up to Rs 60,000 per patient. Patients can avail this loan for medical procedures, treatments, consultations, medicine purchases, and lab tests, it said.

BNPL, zero-cost EMI options

Gaurav Gupta, Co-Founder, Navia Life Care said, “Insurance penetration in the country is low which leads to high out-of-pocket expenditure for patients. This in turn leads to poor care quality as patients push their treatments to later dates. Aarogya Pay aims to change this by providing a Buy Now pay Later/ instant zero-cost EMI option to patients.”

Navia Life Care has partnered with RBI-registered financial institutions for instant credit procedures and availability. On scanning the QR code, patients need to do an e-KYC and instantly know their loan eligibility. Post verification, the loan is approved and disbursed instantly.

“Navia is working with 22000+ doctors and helping doctors increase patients and revenue through Smart EMR and Digital Prescription. For Arogya Pay, Navia has an ambitious target to achieve. We are aiming for transactions worth Rs. 100 crore on the Aarogya Pay platform in the next 6 months.” said Nupur Khandelwal, Co-Founder, Navia Life Care.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 01:43 PM IST