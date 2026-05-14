AAHL & IHG Partner To Develop 5 Hotels Across Navi Mumbai And Key Airport Cities; Kimpton Brand To Debut In India

From (L to R) Rajneesh Malhotra, Country Head - Hospitality, Adani Reality, Amit Grover, CEO - City Side Development, AAHL, Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Enterprise Limited. Kenneth Macpherson, CEO-Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa at IHG, Haitham Mattar, MD - MEA & South West Asia at IHG, Sudeep Jain, MD - South West Asia at IHG). | IANS

Mumbai, May 14: Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) and IHG Hotels & Resorts signed a managed hotel portfolio agreement to develop five hotels across Navi Mumbai, Jaipur, Mangaluru, and Thiruvananthapuram.

The agreement will add close to 1,500 keys across multiple brands and locations while also marking the Indian debut of IHG’s luxury lifestyle boutique brand Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

The partnership comes at a time when these cities are seeing rising travel demand and rapid expansion of India’s aviation, tourism, and airport-led urban infrastructure sectors.

The portfolio includes a Kimpton hotel in Jaipur, as well as Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express hotels within upcoming hospitality-led mixed-use developments as part of the Adani Airport cities. According to AAHL, it is also in advanced discussions with IHG to further deepen and expand this partnership beyond these four cities.

Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), India’s largest private airport operator, and IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hospitality companies, have signed a landmark managed hotel portfolio agreement to develop five hotels across key airport-linked and high-growth… pic.twitter.com/b3Fu3FGILp — IANS (@ians_india) May 14, 2026

Kimpton Hotels to make India debut

The partnership marks the debut of Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants in India. Known globally for its design-led hotels, chef-driven dining experiences, and boutique luxury positioning, Kimpton’s entry is said to reflect the growing demand for premium lifestyle hospitality experiences in India.

The partnership rides on the strong growth across India’s aviation and tourism sectors, with airport-led developments increasingly emerging as major hospitality and commercial hubs driven by rising passenger traffic, domestic tourism, and business travel demand.

Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL)’s director Pranav Adani said, “Our vision is to create world-class destinations that seamlessly integrate travel, stay and urban experiences around India’s rapidly growing aviation ecosystem. We are building this platform in partnership with leading international hotel brands that bring global standards, operational excellence and scale.”

Expansion plans across airport cities

IHG Hotels & Resorts’ managing director for South West Asia Sudeep Jain said, “With a mix of luxury, premium and essentials brands, this portfolio allows us to meaningfully strengthen our presence across high-growth markets across the country. This agreement also marks an important milestone for us with the introduction of Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants to India.”

AAHL serves millions of passengers annually across its growing airport network. Through its airport city developments spanning approximately 663 acres across key cities, AAHL is building mixed-use destinations designed to enhance travel experiences while driving long-term economic and urban growth.

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On the other hand, IHG Hotels & Resorts currently operates 52 hotels across six brands in India and has a pipeline of 98 additional hotels expected to open over the next three to five years.

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