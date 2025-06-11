Aadhaar Update Deadline Nears, Free Online Changes Only Available Until June 14

You can update your proof of identity and proof of address. | Image by Grok |

New Delhi: You can now update your Aadhaar details online for free. But this free service is only available till June 14, 2025. After this date, you will have to pay Rs 50 to make any changes. This fee is the same whether you do it online or visit an Aadhaar center in person.

What Can You Update?

You can update your proof of identity and proof of address. These are important if your Aadhaar details have old or incorrect information.

What is Aadhaar?

Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique number given to Indian residents. It is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). It holds your personal details like your name, date of birth, address, and also your fingerprint and iris scan. Aadhaar helps the government and other services make sure each person has one identity and avoids fraud.

How to Update Aadhaar Details Online for Free?

- You must use the myAadhaar portal to do this. Here are the easy steps:

- Go to https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in

- Log in using your Aadhaar number and OTP sent to your mobile.

- Check the details shown on your profile.

- If they are correct, tick the box that says “I verify that the above details are correct.”

- Choose the document you want to submit for identity proof.

- Upload the document (it must be less than 2 MB, in JPEG, PNG, or PDF format).

- Choose and upload the address proof document in the same way.

- Give your consent and submit the form.

- You will get a receipt as proof of your update request.

What Happens After June 14?

If you miss the June 14 deadline, you will still be able to update your Aadhaar details. But you will need to pay Rs 50. So it’s better to act now and save money.