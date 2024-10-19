 A Relief for Taxpayers?: GoM Proposes GST Exemption On Life And Health Insurance Premiums For Senior Citizens
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessA Relief for Taxpayers?: GoM Proposes GST Exemption On Life And Health Insurance Premiums For Senior Citizens

A Relief for Taxpayers?: GoM Proposes GST Exemption On Life And Health Insurance Premiums For Senior Citizens

The call to lower or remove GST on insurance has been a long standing demand from the insurance industry.

G R MukeshUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 08:50 PM IST
article-image
Image used for representational purpose only | Canva

In recent turn of events, the Group of Ministers (GoM) proposed to exempt Goods and Services Tax (GST) on term life insurance and health insurance premiums for senior citizens apart from the other proposed changes to the GST.

If the GST Council approves this plan, it could be a big relief for many taxpayers in the country.

According to the PTI report, in a recent meeting, the GoM suggested that health insurance premiums up to Rs 5 lakh for individuals (except senior citizens) should be exempt from GST. However, if the health insurance coverage is above this amount, it will still be taxed at 18 per cent.

The GoM was set up after discussions at the GST Council's September meeting, where people raised concerns about the current 18 per cent GST on life and health insurance premiums. This group, made up of ministers from various states, is expected to submit its recommendations by the end of October, added the report.

FPJ Shorts
Anushka Ranjan Opens Up About Her #MeToo Incident, Says 'Words That Were Said To Me Made Me Feel Uncomfortable'
Anushka Ranjan Opens Up About Her #MeToo Incident, Says 'Words That Were Said To Me Made Me Feel Uncomfortable'
Mumbai: Major Fire Breaks Out At Santoshi Mata Temple In Chembur, No Injuries Reported; Visuals Surface
Mumbai: Major Fire Breaks Out At Santoshi Mata Temple In Chembur, No Injuries Reported; Visuals Surface
Dubai-Jaipur Air India Express Flight Receives Hoax Bomb Threat
Dubai-Jaipur Air India Express Flight Receives Hoax Bomb Threat
Mega Block On Sunday, 20-10-2024: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central Line; Check Details
Mega Block On Sunday, 20-10-2024: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central Line; Check Details
Image used for representational purpose only

Image used for representational purpose only | Canva

The call to lower or remove GST on insurance has been a long standing demand from the insurance industry.

Moreover, many people feel that reducing these tax rates could make insurance more affordable for everyday buyers and will also give a positive growth in the insurance market.

Read Also
GoM Proposes GST Cuts On 20-Litre Water Bottles & Bicycles To 5%; Luxury Shoes, Watches Face Tax...
article-image

Although, the final decision is yet to come which ultimately rest with the GST Council but the decision will be closely watched by industry stakeholders and policyholders alike, as it could signify a new era of more accessible and affordable insurance in India.

According to a PTI report, this move is placed with a broader consensus which took place during the 54th GST Council meeting, aimed to bring relief to individuals and particularly senior citizens struggling with high insurance costs.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vedanta To Invest Over ₹1 Lakh Crore In Rajasthan; Hindustan Zinc To Double Capacity With...

Vedanta To Invest Over ₹1 Lakh Crore In Rajasthan; Hindustan Zinc To Double Capacity With...

A Relief for Taxpayers?: GoM Proposes GST Exemption On Life And Health Insurance Premiums For Senior...

A Relief for Taxpayers?: GoM Proposes GST Exemption On Life And Health Insurance Premiums For Senior...

GoM Proposes GST Cuts On 20-Litre Water Bottles & Bicycles To 5%; Luxury Shoes, Watches Face Tax...

GoM Proposes GST Cuts On 20-Litre Water Bottles & Bicycles To 5%; Luxury Shoes, Watches Face Tax...

Revamped Classic: Ducati's Scrambler 10th Anniversary Rizoma Edition

Revamped Classic: Ducati's Scrambler 10th Anniversary Rizoma Edition

What Are Electric Flying Taxis? Bengaluru’s 19-Minute Route From Airport To Electronics City Set...

What Are Electric Flying Taxis? Bengaluru’s 19-Minute Route From Airport To Electronics City Set...