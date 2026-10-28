'A Promise, Not A Finish Line': Isha Ambani's Tribute Leaves Mukesh Ambani Emotional At Jio listing

'A Promise, Not A Finish Line': Isha Ambani Renews Dhirubhai's Vision At Jio Listing | X/ PTI

Isha Ambani, Executive Director of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, honoured her father, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, at the listing ceremony of Jio Platforms Limited in Mumbai on October 28. The occasion marked a significant moment for the Reliance Group, with Isha reflecting on the legacy of the company's founder, Dhirubhai Ambani, and the vision that continues to guide its journey.

Speaking at the ceremony, Isha described the milestone as "a promise, not a finish line," emphasising that the listing represents a new chapter rather than the culmination of the company's ambitions. Her remarks highlighted the importance of carrying forward Dhirubhai Ambani's vision of making technology and connectivity accessible to millions of Indians. As she was speaking at the event, Mukesh Ambani teared up and became overwhelmed.

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Isha Ambani honours emotional Mukesh Ambani

On Wednesday, Isha Ambani, who is the Executive Director of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, pledged to uphold investor trust and drive growth at Jio's listing ceremony and invoked her grandfather Dhirubhai Ambani's philosophy of “growth is life”. Addressing a grand ceremony at NSE ahead of Jio's debut, Isha credited employees for turning the company's vision into reality.

Isha Ambani also honoured her father and Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani at the listing ceremony of Jio Platforms Limited. Mukesh Ambani became emotional as his daughter honoured him for the success of Jio.

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Isha Ambani reflects on Dhirubhai Ambani's vision

Dhirubhai Ambani built Reliance around the idea of creating opportunities on a large scale and making products and services accessible to ordinary Indians. That philosophy has remained central to the group's expansion across industries, including telecommunications, retail and digital services.

Jio played a transformative role in India's telecommunications landscape by expanding access to affordable mobile data and digital connectivity. Its growth has helped accelerate the adoption of digital services, from online payments and entertainment to education and commerce.

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Anant Ambani speaks about his father

Mukesh Ambani has been instrumental in expanding Reliance's presence in India's digital economy through Jio. The platform's growth has positioned it as a major player in telecommunications and digital services, with ambitions extending into emerging technologies and digital infrastructure.

During the listing ceremony, Reliance Industries Executive Director Anant Ambani said, "Once-barren land of Jamnagar turned into the site of the world's largest refinery. He showed the world that when India builds, the world takes notice. Then came the New India, the young India, and a new dream: internet in every hand and the world within reach of every village. The name of that dream was Jio. The seed of this dream was planted by Isha Didi, and Akash Bhai made that seed his own dream. Jio was then taken to every corner of the country.”