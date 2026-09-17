A-One Steels India Sets IPO Price Band At ₹385–₹405; ₹405-Crore Issue To Open On September 24

A-One Steels India will raise funds through a fresh issue and promoter offer for sale ahead of its proposed BSE and NSE listing | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, September 17, 2026: A-One Steels India Ltd on Thursday fixed a price band of Rs 385 to Rs 405 per share for its Rs 405-crore initial public offering (IPO) as the integrated steel manufacturer gears up to tap the primary market.

The public issue will open for subscription on September 24 and conclude on September 28. Bidding for anchor investors will take place on September 23, according to the company's Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 355 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares aggregating up to Rs 50 crore by promoters.

Issue Size And Fund Use

The Bengaluru-headquartered company reduced its issue size from the Rs 650 crore proposed in its draft papers filed in December 2024.

Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 250 crore will be used for pre-payment or partial repayment of certain outstanding borrowings, while the remaining amount will be utilised for general corporate purposes.

A-One Steels is a backwards-integrated steel products manufacturer in southern India, with operations spanning sponge iron, MS billets and finished steel products such as TMT bars, HR and CR coils, MS pipes, CR pipes and galvanised pipes and tubes. It also manufactures industrial products including met coke and ferro alloys.

Renewable Energy Push

The company has been increasing its reliance on renewable and green electricity across its manufacturing operations. In fiscal 2026, it sourced 5,007.53 lakh units of green electricity, accounting for 83.20 per cent of its total electricity consumption. The firm reported savings of around Rs 1.57 per unit in electricity costs during the fiscal.

A-One Steels has entered into 10 long-term solar power purchase agreements and six long-term wind power purchase agreements, together sourcing 230 MW.

As of March 31, 2026, the company had aggregate installed manufacturing capacity of 17,33,100 MTPA.

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Revenue And Profit Rise

A-One Steels reported revenue from operations of Rs 4,148.57 crore in fiscal 2026, up from Rs 3,541.78 crore in fiscal 2025. Profit for the year rose sharply to Rs 127.41 crore in fiscal 2026 from Rs 7.71 crore a year earlier.

PL Capital Markets and Khambatta Securities are the book running lead managers, while Bigshare Services is the registrar to the issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

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