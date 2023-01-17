A look through how Kajol Goyal and other Digital Content Creators are changing fashion industry

The use of the internet and social media has changed consumer behaviour and the ways in which companies conduct their business. Content is forever evolving alongside the landscape of the internet. As the creator economy continues to mature and expand, it's changing what it means to be a social media manager and pushing brands to rethink how social plays into their overall business strategy. Today, they are the bridge between businesses and the people they're trying to reach. From running affiliate marketing programs, Collaborations to formal partnerships, digital content creators like Kajol Goyal are changing the dynamics of brand strategies.

The first thing in building a business is creating brand awareness. The consumers/ audience must know what your brand stands for. The easiest way to reach more audience these days are through digital content creators.

From generating engagement to reaching audiences and driving revenue, there are a variety of ways you can use digital content creators to supercharge your brand strategy but if the collaboration is not developed and managed properly, it fails to provide benefits and destructs value.

For digital content creators to reach where they are today, it doesn't happen overnight. They work hard for their content, and they know what works with their audience. Thus, while promoting, they opt for brands that their followers would love.

Take Kajol Goyal as an example once again. The Digital creator mostly promotes lifestyle brands and things that revolve around it. This is because her followers know that Kajol is more of a fashion digital creator, and those are the things they would love to see from her.

"Knowing your audience and respecting them is important. They are following you for some reason. Give them more of that," she says.

Promoting brands that one use is another form of digital creators' work. They provide honest feedback about it later on. Instead of boosting the product, honest feedback would take the brand to next level. This, in a way, also makes the digital creator more trustable as they don't simply lie to their followers but keep things real.

Simply put: The most important qualification for creators is their experience with the product, followed by their authenticity. A creator's unfiltered opinion can be a powerful motivator when making purchasing decisions.

By working with creators, you can deepen and expand the emotional connection these people feel toward your brand.

The brand collaborates with digital creators in different ways. Some provide gift hampers in return for collaboration. While some brand offers money. In many other places, digital creators get a good amount of discount on any product from the brand they are promoting. To conclude, always remember that when getting into a brand collaboration, budget is also one thing the company must keep an eye on.

