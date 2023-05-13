A Look at the AI Parcel-Tracking Tool With The Ordertracker App for Android |

Online shopping has become increasingly popular over the years, with more and more people turning to the convenience of having items delivered to their doorstep. However, keeping track of multiple orders and shipments from various online retailers and couriers can be challenging. That's where the OrderTracker app comes in.

It's a popular package tracking tool that provides international tracking covering over 200 countries and more than 1200 couriers used by big eCommerce companies like Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Etsy, and Target. In this review, we'll take an in-depth look at the Ordertracker app, exploring its user interface, features, performance, pricing, pros, and cons. But first, let's talk about why package tracking is essential.

Why Package Tracking is Essential

Keeping track of your packages is important because it helps you stay informed of their progress and delivery status. This was especially crucial during the pandemic when delays and issues with shipping occurred more frequently. With Ordertracker, you can monitor your purchases, receive real-time updates on your package's location and estimated delivery date, and stay informed of any potential issues.

User Interface

The OrderTracker app has a simple and intuitive interface, making it easy for users to track their packages. Navigation is smooth and straightforward, with a search bar, list of orders, and tracking details displayed on the screen. The app also offers customization options, such as customizing the order list and tracking details, allowing users to personalize the app to their preferences.

Features

OrderTracker offers a range of features that make package tracking easy and convenient:

Package Tracking

The app offers comprehensive package tracking, allowing users to see real-time updates on their delivery status and estimated delivery date. Users can track their packages on a map or satellite view, giving them an accurate picture of where their package is located. The app also stores a history of all tracked packages, allowing users to view past shipments and deliveries.

Multi Parcel Tracking

OrderTracker offers a multi parcel tracking feature that enables users to track multiple packages from different couriers simultaneously. Users can easily monitor all their purchases in one place, receive real-time updates on each package's location and delivery status, and view their shipment history.

Courier Integration

The app integrates with more than 600 couriers, including DHL, FedEx, UPS, but also Aliexpress tracking services. This allows users to track packages from different shipping providers and view the delivery history. The app provides comprehensive tracking information, such as the shipment's origin, destination, and current status, making it easy to stay informed of your package's location.

Customization Options

Ordertracker offers users customization options to personalize the app to their preferences. Users can customize their order list and tracking details, choose between 14 different languages, and select their preferred notification settings.

Performance

Regarding performance, the app performs well, with fast and reliable tracking information provided, and users can track multiple orders simultaneously. The accuracy of the tracking information is high, with users receiving real-time updates on the status of their packages and the delivery progress. The app uses minimal battery power, ensuring efficient usage of the user's device, and users can also switch to the low-power mode.

Pricing

Ordertracker is free for users, but also offers a service for business, providing a tracking page for E-commerce stores. This offer also includes a free version with basic tracking features and a premium version with additional features. Here's a breakdown of the pricing for the premium version:

$11/month: 100 orders per month, ad-free usage, courier integration, custom notifications, and delivery date reminders.

$47/month: 1000 orders per month, all features, priority customer support.

$179/month: 5000 orders per month, all previous features, tracking history export.

Pros and Cons

Here are the pros and cons of using the OrderTracker app:

Pros

The app has a modern design with a simple and intuitive interface, making it easy for users to track their packages.

Users receive real-time updates on their package's location and estimated delivery date, providing them with up-to-date information and peace of mind.

The app can be synchronized across multiple devices, ensuring that users can track their packages from anywhere.

Users can customize their order list and tracking details to personalize their tracking experience.

The app integrates with over 1200 couriers, making it easy for users to track packages from different shipping providers.

Multi parcel tracking feature enables users to track multiple packages from different couriers simultaneously.

Cons

The free version of the app offers basic tracking functionality, and businesses have no customization options.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Ordertracker app is a reliable and efficient parcel-tracking tool that offers a range of features to make package tracking easy and convenient. The app's user interface is intuitive and customizable, and it offers real-time tracking updates and notifications to keep users informed of their packages' progress.

While the free version of the app offers basic tracking functionality, the premium version offers additional features for businesses looking to enhance their Customers Experience. The app's wide range of courier integrations, multi-device synchronization, and multi-parcel tracking features make it a versatile tool for tracking shipments. Overall, the tracking app is a great asset for anyone who needs a reliable and easy-to-use parcel-tracking tool.