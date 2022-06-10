A day after recovery, Sensex crashes over 1,000 points on weak global cues; banking, IT, realty stocks crumble

Sensex crashes over 1,000 points on weak global cues /Representative image |

A day after recovery, Sensex crashed over 1,000 points on weak global cues; banking, IT, realty stocks crumbled. The benchmark Sensex closed (-)1.84 percent down to 54,303.44. The broader Nifty50 closed (-)1.68 percent to 16201.80 points.

The benchmark stock markets' key indices, Sensex and Nifty, were trading around 2 per cent down in the afternoon session on Friday dragged by heavy selling pressure in banking, metal, IT and energy stocks.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 1069.15 points or 1.93 per cent down at 54,251.13 points at 2.15 pm, against its previous day's close at 55,320.28 points.

Grasim, Apollo hospital, Asian paints, Dr Reddy's and Divis lab were among the top Nifty gainers whereas, Kotak Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Hindalco, Reliance were among the top losers.

Negative global cues impact markets

Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President - Technical Research, Kotak Securities Ltd, said, The pessimistic mood across several global markets had a rub-off effect on local equities as nagging issues like rising interest rate scenario, higher inflation levels and persistent FII selling spooked markets. Bigger concerns of stagnating growth and its effect on corporate earnings going ahead is also making investors nervous, resulting in periodic selloffs.

Technically, after a long time, the Nifty closed below 20 day SMA and, on intraday charts, it is consistently forming a lower top formation which is largely negative. On weekly charts the index has formed a long bearish candle indicating further downtrend from the current levels. If the Nifty falls below 16,150, it could slip up to 16,000-15850 levels. On the flip side, a fresh pullback rally is possible only after the 16,300 breakout. Above which, the index could move up to 16,400-16,500.

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities said, Indian benchmark indices made a gap-down opening and tried to recover during the noon session but were not able to sustain due to global cues and closed in red. Indian markets are following the trend of global markets and reacting to the US CPI data which is going to be released today. Among sectors, selling was visible in Bank, IT & Financial Services whereas chemicaland pharma sector closed in green.

On the technical front, the key resistance levels for Nifty50 are 16,400 and on the downside 16,050 can act as strong support. Key resistance and support levels for Bank Nifty are 34,800 and 34,000 respectively.

Equity markets close on negative note

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities said, the “Indian equity markets ended the week on a negative note. Major key indices and sectoral indices declined during the week. Amid persistent inflation, Central Banks continued with monetary policy tightening. RBI hiked repo rate by 50 bps to 4.9 percent. European Central Banks decided to end net asset purchases under its asset purchase programme and also signaled towards rate increase in its July monetary policy meeting. Crude oil prices inched up with Brent crude trading above $120 per barrel mark. The US 10-year treasury yield again moved above 3 percent. FII’s continued with their selling of Indian equities. Monsoon progress needs to watched out for as a good monsoon will calm concerns about further food inflation. However, inflation, commodity price movement and Central bank measures are critical factors for market performance over the near to medium term".

Rupee hits record low

The Indian rupee hit a record low of 77.85 against the US Dollar today. Some of the reasons behind this weakening includes persistent FII selling from past few months, rising bond yields, increasing oil prices and inflationary pressures for coming quarters.

"We need to closely monitor the US consumer inflation data, if it remains at elevated levels and bond yields continue to rise, we may witness more FII selling which would negatively impact INR. However if the inflation data comes better than expected and the US bond yield stabilizes, we may see some signs of reversal in USD INR," Nigam said.

