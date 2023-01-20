e-Paper Get App
'A crisis is what it's about...' Chairman Nadir Godrej presents poem on 'climate change' at Davos

The poem presented on Thursday in Davos, Switzerland, detailed the work his organisation has done on blue carbon projects and his views on the climate crisis and action needed in general.

Friday, January 20, 2023
article-image
Nadir Godrej | File
Nadir Godrej, chairman of Indian company Godrej Industries limited, presented a poem instead of speech during a panel session at the World Economic Forum's annual gathering.

Godrej launched into a more than six-minute-long poem with the phrase: "It is no longer climate change within a tolerable change, a crisis is what it's about with fires, floods as well as drought." The poem presented on Thursday in Davos, Switzerland, detailed the work his organisation has done on blue carbon projects and his views on the climate crisis and action needed in general.

A poem being narrated by Nadir Godrej on climate change is available on YouTube; watch:

article-image

Blue carbon refers to carbon captured by the world's oceans and coastal ecosystems. Despite occupying only about 5 per cent of land area, coastal wetlands store about 50 per cent of all carbon buried in ocean sediments.

A plethora of restoration projects have been launched in recent years to restore coastal ecosystems, especially mangrove forests that are highly effective carbon sinks.

Countries committed to the agreement at the United Nations Biodiversity Conference, or COP15, that was held at Montreal in December last year.

The Montreal deal is considered the most significant effort yet to protect the world's lands and oceans and provide critical financing to save biodiversity in the developing world. 

article-image

