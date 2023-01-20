'A crisis is what it's about...' Chairman Nadir Godrej presents poem on 'climate change' at Davos

Nadir Godrej | File

Nadir Godrej, chairman of Indian company Godrej Industries limited, presented a poem instead of speech during a panel session at the World Economic Forum's annual gathering.

Godrej launched into a more than six-minute-long poem with the phrase: "It is no longer climate change within a tolerable change, a crisis is what it's about with fires, floods as well as drought." The poem presented on Thursday in Davos, Switzerland, detailed the work his organisation has done on blue carbon projects and his views on the climate crisis and action needed in general.

A poem being narrated by Nadir Godrej on climate change is available on YouTube; watch:

Read Also Poetry Day 2022: Four poems on climate change you should read

Blue carbon refers to carbon captured by the world's oceans and coastal ecosystems. Despite occupying only about 5 per cent of land area, coastal wetlands store about 50 per cent of all carbon buried in ocean sediments.

A plethora of restoration projects have been launched in recent years to restore coastal ecosystems, especially mangrove forests that are highly effective carbon sinks.

Countries committed to the agreement at the United Nations Biodiversity Conference, or COP15, that was held at Montreal in December last year.

The Montreal deal is considered the most significant effort yet to protect the world's lands and oceans and provide critical financing to save biodiversity in the developing world.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)