A country plans to fine almost Rs 5 lakh if you travel overseas amid COVID-19 pandemic

Luckily, this fine is not in India but in England.

According to Reuters, England is planning to slap a fine of 5,000 pounds (approximately Rs 4.99 lakh) from next week for people who wish to travel outside of England. However, this will be limited to people who will travel without any good reason.

This is part of the strict norms that England is following under new COVID-19 laws which last until the end of June.

Under ‘Stay at Home’ legislation, foreign holidays are currently banned in the United Kingdom. It will now be replaced by the new COVID-19 laws next week.

A new warning from the Prime Minister about a third wave of COVID-19 infections in Europe on Monday has placed the peak holiday season in jeopardy.

Sources told the Times newspaper that the legal ban on holidays until June 30 was for "legislative convenience" and does not pre-empt the government's review on how and when to restart travel. That is due on April 12.