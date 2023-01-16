91 tech companies lay off over 24K employees in Jan to date | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The year 2023 began on a bad note for tech workers globally and 91 companies have laid off more than 24,000 tech employees in the first 15 days this month, signalling worse days ahead.

About 24,151 tech workers lost their jobs, dominated by companies like Amazon, Salesforce, Coinbase and others, according to layoff tracking website Layoffs.fyi.

Crypto lending exchange Crypto.com last week announced that the company will reduce its global workforce by approximately 20 per cent amid ongoing economic headwinds and unforeseeable industry events.

In India, companies like Ola (which fired 200 employees), voice automated startup Skit.ai, dominated the headlines in January.

In December last year, over 17,000 tech employees were shown the door.

According to the website, which has been tracking job losses since the start of the pandemic, 153,110 workers were let go in 2022, led by companies like Meta, Twitter, Oracle, Nvidia, Snap, Uber, Spotify, Intel and Salesforce, among others.

The number of layoffs reached its nadir in November, which saw 51,489 tech workers lose their jobs.

Another major tech business, Google, is anticipated to take drastic measures to decrease its workforce in early 2023.

According to a report from The Information, about 6% of Google employees may be let go for "not having enough impact."

Up to 11,000 jobs could be cut at Google in 2023 due to layoffs at Google layoffs in 2023 layoffs at Google layoffs in 2023 redundancies

It signifies that 2023 is going to become the worst year in the history of the tech world.

At the end of this month, the Big Tech quarterly results will be released, and all eyes will be on them.

With inputs from Agencies.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)