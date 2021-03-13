83-year-old industrialist Ratan Tata takes first COVID-19 vaccine shot

Industrialist and a former chairman of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata took to micro-blogging site to inform his followers that he has taken the first COVID-19 vaccine shot.
He went on to say that the shot was effortless and painless.
Business tycoon Tata has around 9.5 million followers on Twitter. Through his tweet, he tried to share his experience of taking the vaccine and inspiring others to take it as well. His tweet has already received more than 15,600 likes.
India included people above 50 years of age in the next phase of COVID-19 public immunisation drive from the start of this month.
According to an official release, around 2.6 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country until Wednesday (March 10).
From 2.6 crore doses, 71 lakh healthcare and 70 lakh frontline workers were given the first dose, while 39 lakh healthcare and 5 lakh frontline workers the second dose, according to a provisional report. Around 9.2 lakh people aged 45 years and above with specific comorbidities and 55 lakh senior citizens have been administered the first dose of vaccine.
