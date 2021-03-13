83-year-old industrialist Ratan Tata takes first COVID-19 vaccine shot

Industrialist and a former chairman of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata took to micro-blogging site to inform his followers that he has taken the first COVID-19 vaccine shot.

He went on to say that the shot was effortless and painless.

Business tycoon Tata has around 9.5 million followers on Twitter. Through his tweet, he tried to share his experience of taking the vaccine and inspiring others to take it as well. His tweet has already received more than 15,600 likes.