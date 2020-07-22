78% consumers cut their expenses during COVID-19 pandemic, says KPMG India report

The pandemic has brought in a major impact into the life of Indian citizens and has also acted as a game-changer for the consumer market sector. Consequently, COVID-19 has given abundance of new opportunities for retailers in India.

As a result of the pandemic, consumer sentiments have been under the spectrum due to their evolving mindsets. While the new reality sets in, consumers are more aware than ever and have been reevaluating their priorities.

A survey by KPMG India’s titled, ‘Time to open my wallet or not? brings out the changes that have been observed among Indian consumers in the new normal. We see that a new consumer is emerging — one that is financially constrained, more advanced in their use of digital technologies, more thoughtful and selective in their decision-making, and keen to see COVID-19 as an opportunity to reset values.

The survey has been conducted with 2,376 respondents (of which 66 per cent were male and 34 per cent female). It was conducted across tier-1, tier-2 and tier-3 cities, amongst different spender types and age groups, between May 18 to June 7.

Harsha Razdan, Partner and Head – Consumer Markets and Internet Business, KPMG in India says, “Our survey focuses on the evolving consumer sentiments amongst Indian citizens as well as the emerging trends that are gaining momentum during this continuously changing new normal. Our study indicates that 22 per cent consumers in Tier-2 and 30 per cent consumers in Tier-3 feel that their spending will either increase or remain the same as prior to COVID-19 and this could be the next focus area for retailers to expand their presence. In the next three months, 49 per cent respondents intend to spend up to Rs 5,000, across categories which makes this the most popular basket value and indicates that consumers are cautious about spending."

Razdan adds, "While 68 per cent of respondents expect "Safety Precautions" to be their primary priority, value pricing / promotions will continue to be key to purchase decisions. Consumer Goods companies & Retailers will need to identify ways to continue to build consumer trust and confidence going forward. As a consequence, companies will need to develop their online presence and last-mile logistics & delivery capabilities and manage supply chain hygiene across all levels. With the advent of a strong digital wave, it will be important for companies to adapt to the situation quickly & continue to innovate keeping consumers at the centre of their plans.”

Key themes of the survey:

The optimistic consumer: Overall 51 per cent of respondents feel that the impact of COVID-19 will be short-lived and normalcy is not far. Tier 2 and 3 cities are 1.9X more positive than the Tier-I cities

The rise of ‘online’ shoppers: A comparative of pre and post COVID-19 scenario clearly shows that preference to online channels have increased 1.6X growth

Unlocking through digital payments: Survey indicates that UPI and Wallet modes put together are 1.3X more than card payments. Cash payments were opted by only 15 per cent of consumers

