71% of employees rethinking their careers: Report

About 71 per cent of workers surveyed are rethinking their careers and might explore a different career, according to global job site Indeedreport.

The Indeed India Hiring Tracker HY2 2021, is based on a survey conducted by Valuvox among 1,219 employers and 1,511 employees during October and November 2021.

About 51 per cent pondered if their current job is fulfilling a purpose, while a larger proportion of 67 per cent questioned themselves of being in the right job, the report said.

The consequences of the re-evaluation have resulted in about three out of 10 employees thinking of quitting their current jobs, said the report.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 06:27 PM IST