70 Companies To Declare Q2 Earnings Along With Paytm, Zomato, Bajaj Finance & Adani Energy

The earning season started picking up pace from the second week in the month of October; today there will be dozens of big companies that will file their Q2 results.

Information technology (IT) firm Persistent Systems, mobile tower installation company Indus Towers, electric power transmission company Adani Energy Solutions, Paytm operator One 97 Communications, and renewable energy player Adani Green Energy will also release their Q2 FY25 financial results today.

On Tuesday, October 22, a number of companies will release their financial results for the quarter that ended in September 2024. Major corporations include food aggregator Zomato, department store chain Shoppers Stop, bottling giant Varun Beverages, and non-banking financial company (NBFC) Bajaj Finance.

All companies declaring Q2 results

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.

Adani Green Energy Ltd.

Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd.

Amerise Biosciences Ltd.

Amraworld Agrico Ltd.

Apt Packaging Ltd.

Asi Industries Ltd.

Baba Arts Ltd.

Bajaj Finance Limited

Ballarpur Industries Ltd.

Bisil Plast Limited

Bridge Securities Ltd.

Can Fin Homes Ltd.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

Choice International Ltd.

Cigniti Technologies Ltd.

Coforge Ltd.

Deccan Bearings Ltd.

Dynamic Cables Ltd.

Gabriel India Ltd.

Gagan Gases Ltd.

G.K.Consultants Ltd.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd.

Goodyear India Ltd.

Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Ltd.

Huhtamaki India Ltd.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd.

IIFL Securities Ltd.

Indus Towers Ltd.

ICICI Securities Ltd.

Jindal Hotels Ltd.

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd.

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.

Key Corp Ltd.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd.

Markobenz Ventures Ltd.

Max Financial Services Ltd.

Ndl Ventures Ltd.

Olectra Greentech Ltd.

Orbit Exports Ltd.

Osiajee Texfab Ltd.

One 97 Communications Ltd.

Persistant Systems Ltd.

Pet Plastics Ltd.

Prime Securities Ltd.

Rajath Finance Limited

Royale Manor Hotels & Industries Ltd.

Regis Industries Ltd.

Responsive Industries Ltd.

Ro Jewels Ltd.

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd.

Sbc Exports Ltd.

Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd.

Shangar Decor Ltd.

Shanthi Gears Ltd.

Shoppers Stop Ltd.

SRF Ltd.

Supreme Industries Ltd.

Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Tcc Concept Ltd.

Tokyo Finance Ltd.

Tokyo Plast International Ltd.

UGRO Capital Ltd.

Varun Beverages Ltd.

Vikas Lifecare Ltd.

Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd.

Zensar Technologies Ltd.

Zomato Ltd.

Ultratech Cement Q2 FY25

In the second quarter of the fiscal year 2024-25, UltraTech Cement reported a 35.5 per cent decrease in its consolidated net profit to Rs 825.18 crore on Monday, October 21. During the same quarter last year, the biggest cement manufacturer in India reported a Rs 1,280.38 crore post-tax profit.

Operational revenue decreased 2.3 per cent to Rs 15,634.73 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 16,012.13 crore in the same period last year. In the quarter under review, net sales fell 2.7 per cent year over year (YoY) to Rs 15,308 crore.

The Ultratech cement shares were showing a weak trading session in the pre-open session of the market. The shares were trading at Rs 10,751.00 per share on the NSE (National Stock Market).

The stock was declining 1.09 per cent in the pre-opening session, amounting to a Rs 118.30 per share slip on the Indian bourse.