67 Companies To Post Their Q2 Financials Today, Including Cipla, Canara Bank, Maruti Suzuki & Marico

The Q2 result season is underway with full steam; till the end of the month of October, several key companies have already declared their quarterly financial results for the period of 3 months, which ended on September 30.

Today some of the titans of the Indian stock market are scheduled to release their Q2 financials, which include ports and logistics operator Adani Ports, public sector lending giant Canara Bank, pharma whale Cipla, PSU engineering consulting company Engineers India, and refrigerant manufacturer Gujarat Fluorochemicals.

FMCG mammoth Marico, passenger car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki, carbon producer Philips Carbon (PCBL), Shiram Asset Management, Consumer Electronics Whale Symphony, and wires and cables maker V-Guard will also post their Q2 financials today.

Full list of companies declaring Q2 financials

Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone Ltd.

Apar Industries Ltd.

APM Industries Ltd.

Ask Automotive Ltd.

Bharat Parenterals Ltd.

Canara Bank

Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd.

Capri Global Capital Ltd.

Cipla Ltd.

Container Corporation Of India Ltd.

Captain Technocast Ltd.

Ecoplast Ltd.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd.

Emudhra Ltd.

Engineers India Ltd.

Fivestar Business Finance Ltd.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.

Garware Marine Industries Ltd.

GHCL Ltd.

GHCL Textiles Ltd.

Godrej Agrovet Ltd.

Gujarat Cotex Ltd.

Hindustan Construction Co.Ltd.

Honeywell Automation India Ltd.

HT Media Ltd.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd.

Jasch Industries Ltd.

Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd.

Kaynes Technology India Ltd.

KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd.

Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd.

Kisan Mouldings Ltd.

Likhami Consulting Ltd.

Linc Ltd.

LKP Securities Ltd.

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd.

Makers Laboratories Ltd.

Mangalam Industrial Finance Ltd.

Marico Ltd.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

Medinova Diagnostic Services Ltd.

Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd.

MPS Ltd.

Muthoot Capital Services Ltd.

Paushak Ltd.

PCBL Ltd.

Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd.

Pradeep Metals Ltd.

R.S.Software India Ltd.

Shetron Ltd.

Silver Touch Technologies Ltd.

Somany Ceramics Ltd.

Shriram Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd.

Star Health And Allied Insurance Company Ltd.

Suven Life Sciences Ltd.

Symphony Ltd.

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd.

T D Power Systems Ltd.

Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd.

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd.

Venus Remedies Ltd.

VGuard Industries Ltd.

Vmart Retail Ltd.

Welcast Steels Ltd.

DLF Q2 FY25

In Q2FY25, DLF reported a 121 per cent YoY increase in net profit to Rs 1,387 crore. Deferred tax liabilities totalling Rs 606 crore are included in the net profit for the quarter. Consolidated operating revenue for the quarter was Rs 1,975 crore, up 47 per cent year over year.

EBITDA Q2 FY25

EBITDA (earnings before interest, depreciation, taxes, and amortization) increased 20 per cent year over year to Rs 708 crore for the quarter. Compared to the same quarter last year, when the EBITDA margin was 40 per cent, it decreased to 32 per cent this quarter.

Q2 FY25 Total bookings

The new sales bookings in Q2FY25 fell 69 per cent year over year to Rs 692 crore. Delays in obtaining the required approvals for the new product launches affected sales bookings, the company reported. At Rs 7,094 crore, the company's new sales bookings for the first half of FY25 (H1FY25) increased 66.21 per cent YoY.

The shares of the DLF rose about 5.91 per cent amounting to a gain of Rs 45.90 per share, pushing the stock price to Rs 822.90 per share at the closing bell on the indian stock markets.