60% women in India own gold jewellery: WGC survey

Culturally, gold is a valued possession. Adding to it, is the feeling of security it gives. This could be the reason why 60 per cent of the women surveyed by the World Gold Council (WGC), agreed to own gold jewellery. But there is more space for the gold jewellery business to grow, stated WGC report.

The survey, which was conducted with 2,070 women, revealed that about 49 per cent of women will not consider buying gold, while 51 per cent will consider buying gold. Of the 51 per cent, the survey claimed 37 per cent never bought gold before but are considering buying it. The report has termed such respondents as ‘considerers’.