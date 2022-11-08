e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness6 years of Demonetization: 6 memes to remember the days when most of us stood in line

6 years of Demonetization: 6 memes to remember the days when most of us stood in line

As today is the sixth anniversary of Demonetization, here are are 6 memes that will take you back down memory lane

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 08, 2022, 06:29 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Today marks the sixth anniversary of Demonetization, which was implemented by the Modi government as a way to eradicate 'black money.'

On November 8, 2016, residents all over the nation received a shock after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the demonetization of ₹500 and ₹1000 notes. The government at that point wanted to promote digital payment and completely eradicate black money.

Following the withdrawal of the ₹500 and ₹1,000 notes, the government introduced new ₹2,000 currency notes as part of re-monetisation. The Modi government also introduced a new series of ₹500 notes. Later, a new denomination of ₹200 was also added.

Celebrating the 6th anniversary of this day, people shared some hilarious memes depicting their struggles.

And here are six memes that will take you back down memory lane that went viral during that period.

Twitter

Twitter

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

6 years of Demonetization: 6 memes to remember the days when most of us stood in line

6 years of Demonetization: 6 memes to remember the days when most of us stood in line

Kerala Tourism plans it big to woo visitors this winter season

Kerala Tourism plans it big to woo visitors this winter season

Mahindra Group partners with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to support women's empowerment in India

Mahindra Group partners with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to support women's empowerment in India

Earnings 2022 live: Metropolis net profit dips at Rs 37.82 cr, Jubiliant Foodworks revenue hits at...

Earnings 2022 live: Metropolis net profit dips at Rs 37.82 cr, Jubiliant Foodworks revenue hits at...

From Twitter to Byju's, complete list of Tech & EdTech companies that have fired employees

From Twitter to Byju's, complete list of Tech & EdTech companies that have fired employees